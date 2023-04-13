Suspect arrested in San Francisco killing of tech executive Bob Lee, official says

Cash App founder fatally stabbed in San Francisco Cash App founder fatally stabbed in San Francisco 01:24

An arrest was made early Thursday in the San Francisco stabbing death of Cash App founder Bob Lee, a city supervisor said.

San Francisco Board President Aaron Peskin said a suspect was apprehended in Emeryville, a San Francisco suburb. He was not told the suspect's name.

San Francisco police did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Police are expected to give an update on the investigation Thursday afternoon.

Police found Lee with stab wounds in the Rincon Hill neighborhood of San Francisco at approximately 2:35 a.m. April 4. He died at a hospital.

"I hope today's arrest can begin a process of healing and closure for all those touched by this tragedy," Matt Dorsey, another San Francisco supervisor, tweeted.

Prominent tech leaders took to social media to mourn Lee's death and blame San Francisco for what they call the city's lax attitude toward crime.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.