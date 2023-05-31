Boater gets prison time for not having proper license going through Lake Michigan's 'Playpen'

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Michigan man will spend a year in prison for running a boat around the "Playpen" without a proper license.

Federal prosecutors said from 2017 to 2019, 37-year-old Christopher Mike Garbowski chartered out a boat known as "Sea Hawk" or "Anchorman."

He charged money to passengers, including bachelorette parties. But investigators said he had no boating credentials and the boat had no inspection or certification.

Garbowski plead guilty to felony charges earlier this year.