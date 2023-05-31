Watch CBS News
Local News

Boater gets prison time for not having proper license going through Lake Michigan's 'Playpen'

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Boater gets prison time for not having proper license going through Lake Michigan's 'Playpen'
Boater gets prison time for not having proper license going through Lake Michigan's 'Playpen' 00:28

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Michigan man will spend a year in prison for running a boat around the "Playpen" without a proper license.

Federal prosecutors said from 2017 to 2019, 37-year-old Christopher Mike Garbowski chartered out a boat known as "Sea Hawk" or "Anchorman."

He charged money to passengers, including bachelorette parties. But investigators said he had no boating credentials and the boat had no inspection or certification.

Garbowski plead guilty to felony charges earlier this year.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on May 31, 2023 / 5:19 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.