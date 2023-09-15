Watch CBS News
Board of elections hosting job fair for multiple positions ahead of 2024 elections

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The 2024 election season is right around the corner. 

The Chicago Board of Elections is looking for extra help.

They're now hiring poll workers and part-time employees to fill positions - including site supervisors, election judges and coordinators, and more.

They're hosting a job fair Friday at their election Super Site near Clark and Lake in the Loop.

Interested applicants can stop by and apply from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

