Board of elections hosting job fair for multiple positions ahead of 2024 elections

Board of elections hosting job fair in the Loop

Board of elections hosting job fair in the Loop

Board of elections hosting job fair in the Loop

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The 2024 election season is right around the corner.

The Chicago Board of Elections is looking for extra help.

They're now hiring poll workers and part-time employees to fill positions - including site supervisors, election judges and coordinators, and more.

They're hosting a job fair Friday at their election Super Site near Clark and Lake in the Loop.

Interested applicants can stop by and apply from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.