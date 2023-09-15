Board of elections hosting job fair for multiple positions ahead of 2024 elections
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The 2024 election season is right around the corner.
The Chicago Board of Elections is looking for extra help.
They're now hiring poll workers and part-time employees to fill positions - including site supervisors, election judges and coordinators, and more.
They're hosting a job fair Friday at their election Super Site near Clark and Lake in the Loop.
Interested applicants can stop by and apply from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.