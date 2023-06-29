Board of Education renaming 3 CPS schools under updated policy

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's probably a little too early in summer to start thinking about school but come August some students will be going to new schools.

On Wednesday, Chicago Public Schools and the Board of Education updated its policy on naming or renaming schools and mascots to focus on diversity and inclusion.

The district says 60% of its buildings are currently named for white men while none are named after Asian or Indigenous people.

Three schools are changing names under the new policy.

Caldwell Academy of Math and Science will become Daisy Bates Academy of Social Justice.

George B. McClellan Elementary School is now Minnie Miñ-Oso Academy and Enrico Tonti Elementary will be Mon-Arcas Academy.