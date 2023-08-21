Watch CBS News
Sports

BMW Championship winner meets Chicago area caddie he scored scholarship for

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS Sports HQ Live

OLYMPIA FIELDS, Ill. (CBS) – Before taking the BMW Championship on Saturday, Viktor Hovland had a chance to meet Diana Llama, a Chicago-area caddie at Ridgemoor County Club. He helped her receive a full, four-year Evans Scholarship when he hit a hole-in-one on the second hole last year.

Per tradition, when a player hits an ace at the BMW Championship, BMW donates a four-year Evans Scholarship for tuition and housing worth $125,000.

Llama is starting at the University of Illinois, where she'll be studying agriculture and bioenvironmental engineering.

"That's not something I could do if I went to school for that," Hovland said. "But that's super impressive. Obviously, I work hard, and I show up here because I want to play good golf. Just because I made a hole-in-one, that allowed her to pursue a pretty cool degree in something that's hopefully going to change her life."

There weren't any aces at Olympia Fields this year, but the meeting was cool to see.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on August 21, 2023 / 4:56 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.