BMW Championship winner meets Chicago area caddie he scored scholarship for
OLYMPIA FIELDS, Ill. (CBS) – Before taking the BMW Championship on Saturday, Viktor Hovland had a chance to meet Diana Llama, a Chicago-area caddie at Ridgemoor County Club. He helped her receive a full, four-year Evans Scholarship when he hit a hole-in-one on the second hole last year.
Per tradition, when a player hits an ace at the BMW Championship, BMW donates a four-year Evans Scholarship for tuition and housing worth $125,000.
Llama is starting at the University of Illinois, where she'll be studying agriculture and bioenvironmental engineering.
"That's not something I could do if I went to school for that," Hovland said. "But that's super impressive. Obviously, I work hard, and I show up here because I want to play good golf. Just because I made a hole-in-one, that allowed her to pursue a pretty cool degree in something that's hopefully going to change her life."
There weren't any aces at Olympia Fields this year, but the meeting was cool to see.
