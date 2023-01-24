BMO Harris Bank robbed in Hyde Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The FBI is investigating a bank robbery in Hyde Park.

The robbery happened Tuesday morning at the BMO Harris Bank at 5493 S. Cornell Ave.

The bank is located just a block from Jackson Park and also a short distance from the Museum of Science and Industry – and steps from Morry's Deli, Litehouse Whole Food Grill, and other popular businesses. The bank is also about half a mile east of the University of Chicago campus.

Investigators are not saying how much, if any, money was stolen – or if they are still seeking the robber.