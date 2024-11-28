Watch CBS News
Blustery, quiet for Thanksgiving Day in Chicago

By Laura Bannon

/ CBS Chicago

Breezy, chilly for Thanksgiving Day
Breezy, chilly for Thanksgiving Day 01:36

CHICAGO (CBS) — Aside from a few early morning flurries lakeside in Indiana, quiet conditions are expected for this Thanksgiving Day. 

thanksgiving-temp-nov-28.png
CBS News Chicago

The skies will clear for afternoon sunshine, with temps moving through the 30s. Morning Turkey Trots will be brisk, with wind chills in the 20s. 

Friday through early next week, highs hold in the 20s, with lows in the teens. Wind chill values could reach as low as the single digits during this cold stretch. It doesn't appear we'll get to freezing or above until the middle of next week. 

3-day-forecast-nv-28.png
CBS News Chicago
feels-like-nov-28.png
CBS News Chicago

Quite the change up from the mild weather earlier in the month. Happy Thanksgiving! Stay warm!

What to expect for Thursday

Lakeside flurries, becoming partly sunny and breezy with a high of 35.

Colder temps for Thursday night  

There will be some clouds, and it will be quite cold. Still breezy with a low of 22.

Sunshine for Friday as temps continue to fall

Cold, sunshine, and blistery with a high of 28.

Laura Bannon
laurabannon.jpg

Laura Bannon is the weekday morning meteorologist at CBS2. A native of Chicagoland, Laura grew up in Naperville. She is an Emmy-nominated meteorologist and holds her NWA Seal of Approval.

