Blustery, quiet for Thanksgiving Day in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — Aside from a few early morning flurries lakeside in Indiana, quiet conditions are expected for this Thanksgiving Day.

CBS News Chicago

The skies will clear for afternoon sunshine, with temps moving through the 30s. Morning Turkey Trots will be brisk, with wind chills in the 20s.

Friday through early next week, highs hold in the 20s, with lows in the teens. Wind chill values could reach as low as the single digits during this cold stretch. It doesn't appear we'll get to freezing or above until the middle of next week.

Quite the change up from the mild weather earlier in the month. Happy Thanksgiving! Stay warm!

What to expect for Thursday

Lakeside flurries, becoming partly sunny and breezy with a high of 35.

Colder temps for Thursday night

There will be some clouds, and it will be quite cold. Still breezy with a low of 22.

Sunshine for Friday as temps continue to fall

Cold, sunshine, and blistery with a high of 28.

