Blues singer Harmonica Hinds performing at O'Hare in honor of Blues Festival

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Blues singer Harmonica Hinds performing at O'Hare
Blues singer Harmonica Hinds performing at O'Hare 00:43

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago Blues Festival begins today at Millennium Park and runs through Sunday.

Admission to the fest is free.

Those flying out of town will get a taste of the fest at O'Hare.

In honor of the Blues Festival, Chicago's Harmonica Hinds will be performing at Terminal 1 today.

He is a native of Trinidad who has been a part of the city's blues community since the early 1970s.

You can hear him from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

