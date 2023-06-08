Blues singer Harmonica Hinds performing at O'Hare in honor of Blues Festival
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago Blues Festival begins today at Millennium Park and runs through Sunday.
Admission to the fest is free.
Those flying out of town will get a taste of the fest at O'Hare.
In honor of the Blues Festival, Chicago's Harmonica Hinds will be performing at Terminal 1 today.
He is a native of Trinidad who has been a part of the city's blues community since the early 1970s.
You can hear him from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
