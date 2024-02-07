Blues legend, Gary Indiana native Donald Kinsey has died

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Blues fans in Chicago are mourning the death of a local and international legend.

Guitarist Donald Kinsey has died.

Kinsey was born in Gary, Indiana in 1953, one of three sons to Chicago blues performer Big Daddy Kinsey.

He played alongside many music legends, touring and recording with reggae greats Bob Marley and Peter Tosh as well as Mick Jagger and Albert King.

He also struck out on his own forming The Kinsey Report with his two brothers.

Bruce Iglauer, who signed Donald Kinsey and his brothers to their first deal as The Kinsey Report out of Gary, Indiana.

"He sang not only about men and women and love and loss, but he also sang about street violence and he sang about racism and a number of other contemporary topics. So this is another thing that made the Kinsey Report and Donald very special," Iglauer said.

No cause of death has been revealed. Donald Kinsey was 70 years old.