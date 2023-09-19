Watch CBS News
20 Illinois schools named National Blue Ribbon Schools

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

20 Illinois schools named National Blue Ribbon Schools
20 Illinois schools named National Blue Ribbon Schools 00:30

CHICAGO (CBS) – It's a huge achievement for the 20 Illinois schools celebrating being named National Blue Ribbon Schools.

You could hear the excitement at the School of Saints Faith, Hope, and Charity in Winnetka after hearing they were chosen. Students were treated to an afternoon of surprise activities with a "blue" theme.

The Blue Ribbon recognition is based on a school's overall academic performance, or its success in closing achievement gaps among students.

