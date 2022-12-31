Blue Man Group hosting 4 New Years' Eve shows
CHICAGO (CBS) -- You can ring in the new year a bit early with the Blue Man Group.
They are hosting four shows Saturday including a family-friendly performance at 1 p.m. at the Briar Street Theatre.
It will include face painting and an early midnight countdown after the show. there are a limited number of tickets left for that show.
Other performances are at 4 p.m., 7 p.m., and 10 p.m. tonight.
