Blue mailboxes cut open, vandalized near post offices in Frankfort, Orland Park

FRANKFORT, Ill. (CBS) -- Blue dropoff mailboxes were cut open by thieves in both Frankfort and Orland Park early Monday morning.

In the first incident, Frankfort police said at 1:25 a.m., its officers were called for a loud noise complaint near Elsner Road and Brookridge Drive. It was later found that a tool was used to cut open the large dropoff mailbox in the post office parking lot.

Frankfort police did not mention any specific theft, but warned that anyone who used the mailbox after Saturday at 5 p.m. may have had any information they left in the mailbox compromised – including personal information and financial documents.

Those who might have been affected were asked to monitor their financial accounts or credit profiles for fraudulent activity.

Around 6 a.m., Orland Park police were informed of similar mutilation of a mailbox at the post office at 9500 W. 144th Pl. They found a "sawzall" tool had been used to cut open the mailbox, and said some of its contents had been stolen.

Orland Park Police

Orland Park police likewise warned that anyone who used the mailbox after 5 p.m. Saturday and before 2 a.m. Monday might have had their information compromised, and also advised monitoring financial accounts and credit profiles for fraudulent activity.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is investigating both incidents.