Watch CBS News
Local News

Blue Island Health Center unveils new community mural

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Blue Island Health Center unveils new community mural
Blue Island Health Center unveils new community mural 00:23

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Take a look at this colorful mural!

It was unveiled just a short time ago, at the Blue Island Health Center at 127th and Western. It depicts the people and places the center has served for many years.

It's the first in a series of murals planned for all Cook County health care sites. A local artist created it, with help from patients, staff and other people from the community.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on April 11, 2023 / 11:28 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.