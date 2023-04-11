Blue Island Health Center unveils new community mural
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Take a look at this colorful mural!
It was unveiled just a short time ago, at the Blue Island Health Center at 127th and Western. It depicts the people and places the center has served for many years.
It's the first in a series of murals planned for all Cook County health care sites. A local artist created it, with help from patients, staff and other people from the community.
