Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois hosting friends-giving, turkey giveaway

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Just a week until Thanksgiving and there's one question that lingers. Have you gotten your turkey yet?

If not, the Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois is hosting a friends-giving celebration and giving away turkey and vegetables.

It will be held at the Blue Door Neighborhood Center in South Lawndale.

That's located at 2551 W. Cermak Rd starting at noon. 

First published on November 17, 2022 / 7:32 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

