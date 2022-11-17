Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois hosting friends-giving, turkey giveaway
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Just a week until Thanksgiving and there's one question that lingers. Have you gotten your turkey yet?
If not, the Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois is hosting a friends-giving celebration and giving away turkey and vegetables.
It will be held at the Blue Door Neighborhood Center in South Lawndale.
That's located at 2551 W. Cermak Rd starting at noon.
