Blazin' Bots robotics team at Bloom Trail High School needs help getting to competition in Dallas

CHICAGO HEIGHTS, Ill. (CBS) -- A high school robotics team is on a roll – just having qualified for a major competition in Dallas.

But they've run into a problem – they don't have the cash to get everyone to Texas. However, as CBS 2's Tim McNicholas reported. they're putting their bright minds to use in a new way.

The Blazin' Bots are the boisterous robotic team at Bloom Trail High School in Chicago Heights. The team not only builds robots, but also blazes through skills competitions.

We saw teammates Donna Lara and Leslie Talamantes showing off their drone-operating skills in the school hallway.

"I see it very much so as a hobby and as a career if I ever do decide to go into it," Donna said. "I love the people, the energy - Leslie."

The team has won six local awards so far this, year and now they've qualified for the VEX Robotics World Competition in Dallas.

At the competition, robotics teams from across the country and beyond will compete in early May.

But the school only has the money to send part of the team - so some students, including Donna and Leslie, might not be able to go. The team may also have to limit the number of competitions they enter in the tournament.

"I'd be heartbroken," said new team coach Chris Clausing.

Clausing and the team are trying to raise the money through a GoFundMe.

"Because they've been working hard to get there. They've worked hard to do it," Clausing said. "So I'd be upset. Let me just put it that way. I'd be upset."

Bloom Trail has a high number of low-income students. Because of that, finding money for a program like this can be a challenge.

"I want to be able to showcase what I can do," said Donna. "I want to represent my school. I want to represent my town."

"If we were to go it would be amazing," said Leslie.

With some more hard work, and some generosity, they hope to get the chance to add to their display case.

If you're interested in donating, follow this link from the GoFundMe. The team hopes to raise at least several thousand dollars.