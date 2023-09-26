New faces on the Blackhawks prepare to begin preseason

CHICAGO (CBS) – Prized rookie Connor Bedard is getting closer to taking the ice for the Blackhawks. The first preseason game is Thursday at the United Center.

The Hawks warmed up with a scrimmage at their latest practice. CBS 2's Jori Parys had the story on another new face for fans to keep an eye on.

Nick Foligno is eager to be a leader on his new team.

"I'm excited to try to help out in that regard," he said. "There's a lot of guys who've been in good cultures in this league and I'm going to draw on their experiences as well. So we're all going to do this together. That's the exciting part. There's a really good committee of leaders in here and good guys and young guys who want to learn, want to get better. And man, that's a deadly combination."

The 35-year-old winger is entering his 17th season, but already feels like he's learning from the team's younger players and No. 1-overall pick Bedard.

"Connor was extremely upset he lost today, which I loved," Foligno said. "Honestly, I was looking at him. He was pouting over there. I just love that. Everything matters, especially in training camp. You're already seeing the competitive nature of some guys."

He added he's been impressed with the "attitudes and the professionalism" of the young players on the team.

Foligno also said it's cool to work with Luke Richardson again. The two played together in Ottawa in 2007. Foligno said he was like a coach then, is very detailed, and has the players' best interest at heart.

The puck drops at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday as the Blackhawks take on the St. Louis Blues.