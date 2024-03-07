Chicago Blackhawks not expected to make big moves at NHL trade deadline

CHICAGO (CBS) – A day before the NHL trade deadline, the Chicago Blackhawks sent forward Anthony Beauvillier to the Nashville Predators for a fifth-round draft pick.

It's expected to be a mostly quiet deadline for the Hawks. Head coach Luke Richardson mentioned a couple of names like centers Tyler Johnson and Colin Blackwell as players who could be on the move.

Current Blackhawks players said they look forward to a time when their team can be buyers at the trade deadline.

"You obviously want to be in a position where, you know, when we're fighting to be the team we expect to be, that you're adding and excited about that," said left winger Nick Foligno. "It's a tough feeling in here, obviously, with losing guys or the uncertainty. That comes with it, where as a lot of times when you're adding, it's the excitement, so I'm looking forward to that."

Johnson added, "I mean the last three years has been pretty much constant turnover, so we've kinda had to deal with that a lot and it's definitely different. You know, we're here. We're professionals."