Watch CBS News
Sports

Chicago Blackhawks not expected to make big moves at NHL trade deadline

By Matt Zahn

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS Sports HQ Live

CHICAGO (CBS) – A day before the NHL trade deadline, the Chicago Blackhawks sent forward Anthony Beauvillier to the Nashville Predators for a fifth-round draft pick.

It's expected to be a mostly quiet deadline for the Hawks. Head coach Luke Richardson mentioned a couple of names like centers Tyler Johnson and Colin Blackwell as players who could be on the move.

Current Blackhawks players said they look forward to a time when their team can be buyers at the trade deadline.

"You obviously want to be in a position where, you know, when we're fighting to be the team we expect to be, that you're adding and excited about that," said left winger Nick Foligno. "It's a tough feeling in here, obviously, with losing guys or the uncertainty. That comes with it, where as a lot of times when you're adding, it's the excitement, so I'm looking forward to that."

Johnson added, "I mean the last three years has been pretty much constant turnover, so we've kinda had to deal with that a lot and it's definitely different. You know, we're here. We're professionals."

Matt Zahn
mattzahn.jpg

Matt Zahn joined CBS2 Chicago in October 2016 as a sports reporter and fill-in sports anchor, and what a time to come to Chicago. Matt arrived just as the Cubs won the World Series.

First published on March 7, 2024 / 4:43 PM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.