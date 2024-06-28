Blackhawks select Arytom Levshunov as No. 2 pick in NHL Draft

LAS VEGAS (CBS) -- The Chicago Blackhawks selected defenseman Artyom Levshunov as the No. 2 overall pick in the NHL Draft on Friday evening.

The 18-year-old native of Zhlobin, Belarus played with Michigan State during the 2023-2024 season—and was named the Big Ten defensive player of the year and freshman of the year, according to the university.

Previously, he played one season with the United States Hockey League in Green Bay.

The Blackhawks have another pick at No. 18.

General Manager Kyle Davidson said he believes the players the 'Hawks draft over the next two days will help them take another step in their rebuild.

"I believe that it's going to leave us in a really, really strong spot from a prospect and young-player standpoint, so that's extremely exciting," Davidson said. "Given what we set out to do a couple years ago, this is where we want to be. We want to be in this position where we feel really good about not just a handful of players, but a number of players—and a collection of players—that we can really see coming up and forming something special, and I strongly believe that we'll leave Vegas feeling that way."