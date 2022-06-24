Blackhawks reportedly hiring Luke Richardson as new head coach

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago Blackhawks are expected to hire Montreal Canadiens assistant Luke Richardson as their next head coach, according to multiple published reports.

Frank Seravalli with The Daily Faceoff first reported the news.

Hearing Luke Richardson will be the next head coach of the Chicago #Blackhawks.



Sources say Richardson and the Hawks are putting the final touches on a contract.



Quite the resume for Richardson, who played 1400+ NHL games, 8 years as NHL assistant, 4 years as AHL head coach. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) June 24, 2022

Richardson, 53, would replace interim head coach Derek King, who took over in November when the Blackhawks fired Jeremy Colliton after a disastrous 1-9-2 start to the season. The Blackhawks finished the season 27-33-10 under King.

Since then, the Blackhawks have promoted interim general manager Kyle Davidson to the full-time job.

Richardson would become the team's 40th head coach, and will be tasked with returning the franchise to Stanley Cup contention, after the Blackhawks missed the playoffs for the fourth time in the past five seasons.

An assistant for the Canadiens for the past four seasons, he has also been an assistant coach for the New York Islanders and Ottawa Senators in the NHL, and the Binghamton Senators in the AHL.

A seventh-round draft pick of the Toronto Maple Leafs in 1987, Richardson spent 21 seasons as a defenseman, playing 1,417 games for the Maple Leafs, Edmonton Oilers, Philadelphia Flyers, Columbus Blue Jackets, and Senators.