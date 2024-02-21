Watch CBS News
Sports

Blackhawks lose to Flyers, have now dropped 10 of 11 games

/ AP

CBS News Live
CBS Sports HQ Live

CHICAGO (AP) — Travis Konecny, Travis Sanheim and Garent Hathaway scored, Samuel Ersson made 22 saves and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-1 on Wednesday night.

Philadelphia is 5-1-1 in its last seven games. Chicago, last overall in the NHL, has lost 10 of 11.

Colin Blackwell scored for Chicago. Arvid Soderblom stopped 30 shots.

The Flyers' puck-control attack and stingy defense limited Chicago's chances. Philadelphia allowed 40 shots Saturday in a 6-3 outdoor loss to New Jersey.

Philadelphia broke it open with two goals in the second period, with Konecny making it 2-1 at 3:15 with his team-high 27th goal. He beat goaltender Arvid Soderblom over his right shoulder with a snap shot from the left circle after driving around defenseman Jarred Tinordi . The goal extended Konecny's point streak to seven games.

Hathaway made it 3-1 with 8:05 left in second, controlling a puck in the slot that was within reach of Soderblom and poking it into the net.

Sanheim and Blackwell traded first-period goals.

UP NEXT

Flyers: Host the New York Rangers on Saturday.

Blackhawks: Host Winnipeg on Friday night.

First published on February 21, 2024 / 9:25 PM CST

© 2024 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.