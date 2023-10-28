Blackhawks hand Vegas first loss of season with 4-3 win in overtime

Phillipp Kurashev scored on a power play 2:50 into overtime, and the Chicago Blackhawks beat Vegas 4-3 on Friday to hand the Golden Knights their first loss of the season.

Connor Bedard, Ryan Donato and Taylor Raddysh also scored for Chicago, which had dropped three in a row and five of six overall. Petr Mrazek stopped 18 shots.

Vegas opened the season with seven consecutive victories for the best start for a defending Stanley Cup champion in NHL history. The Golden Knights beat the Blackhawks 5-3 in Chicago last week.

Pavel Dorofeyev, William Karlsson and Shea Theodore scored for Vegas. Adin Hill made 20 saves.

Vegas and Chicago combined for four goals during a back-and-forth first period.

The Golden Knights jumped in front on Dorofeyev's first of the season at 1:35. Dorofeyev took a pass from Michael Amadio and redirected it past Mrazek.

Karlsson made it 2-0 at 3:52 when he tipped in Theodore's blast from the blue line.

After looking stagnant early, the Blackhawks began to find their form midway through the first. Donato grabbed a pass from Corey Perry and snuck a shot past Hill for his second goal at 13:20.

Moments later, Nick Foligno nudged the puck to the slot for a streaking Bedard, who one-timed a wrist shot under Hill's glove at 14:39.

It was the third goal of the season for the No. 1 overall overall draft pick, and his second against Vegas. Bedard, 18, became the youngest player in league history to score in each of his first two games against the defending Stanley Cup champions.

Chicago went in front for the first time in the third. Theodore whiffed on a clearing attempt in the defensive zone, and Raddysh skated in and beat Hill 1:11 into the period.

Theodore then atoned for the mistake with his third goal at 11:28.

