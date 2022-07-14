Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson rejects proposal that Toews, Kane have input in team's transactions

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane were hoping for a quick rebuild for the Blackhawks, but that is not going to be the case this time around.

That could be why the idea that those vets should have input into the 'Hawks transactions this offseason was shot down by General Manager Kyle Davidson.

"It's a tougher conversation at our stage right now, because there's a lot of future aspect that, you know, players might not be fully informed of. They just don't – like things like draft class, and draft evaluations. It's much easier from their standpoint when you're adding – you're adding your final pieces," Davidson said.

One transaction in which Toews and Kane do have a say is whether or not they stay with the team. They both have no-move clauses they would have to waive if they were to depart.

The holdovers from the glory days of the Blackhawks' last three Stanley Cup runs in 2010, 2013, and 2015 are going to wait to see how things play out this offseason, to Pat Brisson – the agent who represents them as well as Seth Jones – said this week.

Brisson said his clients do not necessarily agree with the direction the team is taking. But they are apparently content to wait it out before asking for a trade.