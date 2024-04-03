Chicago Blackhawks' Connor Bedard continues rookie success, even with position change

CHICAGO (CBS) – The Chicago Blackhawks' season is winding down.

After a tough loss Tuesday night, the team was back at work on Wednesday for practice.

It's been quite a rookie season for Connor Bedard. The No. 1 overall pick in last year's draft is a three-time Rookie of the Month winner and is well on his way to winning the Calder Trophy as Rookie of the Year.

Despite losing Tuesday night's game at the Islanders, the Hawks have played much better as of late, winning six of their last 11 games.

After Tuesday's 2-1 loss, the Blackhawks have time to fine-tune things as they don't play again until Saturday's home game against the Dallas Stars.

Bedard has an assist in each of his last two games and he's adjusted nicely, going from center to wing in the last two contests. The move allows linemate Jason Dickinson to better protect him.

"I've played wing before, I think, maybe all the Team Canada events I've been in, except for one I was wing," Bedard said. "So, I have some experience ... I think it's good to be able to play both [wing and center], and maybe it frees you up a little bit in your own end. You're not skating around as much. Either way, I'm comfortable."

Head coach Luke Richardson said Bedard is "still getting points, still doing well" as of late even with the position change.

"He's always pushing to do better," Richardson said of his rookie star.