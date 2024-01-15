Blackhawks' Bedard back on ice a week after surgery, but return timetable has not changed

CHICAGO (CBS/AP) -- Blackhawks rookie Connor Bedard was back on the ice Monday, just a week after getting surgery on his fractured jaw.

the 18-year-old phenom was seen wearing protective gear and a non-contact jersey Monday after the team practiced.

Bedard was given a six—to-eight-week timetable to return, and Head Coach Luke Richardson said that will not change – and nor will Bedard's drive to get back on the ice.

"I think they said it's OK, but he's been given specific instructions – he's not allowed to take slap shots. So he's not allowed to really clinch, I think, right now. So if they see that, they might pull the rug out from under him," said Richardson. "But I think he's just eager, and you know, it'll be good for him to get moving."

Bedard got hurt when he was leveled by New Jersey defenseman Brendan Smith midway through the first period of the 'Hawks' 4-2 loss to the Devils a week ago Friday.

The 18-year-old Bedard has been Chicago's best player in his first NHL season, living up to the hype after he was selected with the No. 1 overall pick in last year's draft. Heading into Saturday's action, he was leading all NHL rookies with a team-high 15 goals and 18 assists in 39 games.