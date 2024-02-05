Blackhawks back at practice after break; Tyler Johnson to return Wednesday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Blackhawks were back at work Monday after a week and a half off.

That included 18-year-old phenom Connor Bedard, who has not been cleared for contact as he recovers from jaw surgery he had back on Jan. 8. He is still a few weeks away from reaching his six-to-eight-week recovery timetable.

Meanwhile, center Tyler Johnson has missed a month with a foot injury – but he will be back for the game on Wednesday.

"It'll be great – he can go anywhere in the lineup and help on both special teams if we need, and yeah, he's just got a good worth ethic, and a veteran guy," said Blackhawks Head Coach Luke Richardson. "For him coming back, everybody's going to be kind of a little bit rusty this time of year, just kicking of the rust for the first few games. So I think it's a good time for him."

The 'Hawks play 10 games this month – only one of them away from the United Center.

The first is Wednesday night against the Minnesota Wild.