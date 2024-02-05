Watch CBS News
Sports

Blackhawks back at practice after break; Tyler Johnson to return Wednesday

By Marshall Harris

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS Sports HQ Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Blackhawks were back at work Monday after a week and a half off.

That included 18-year-old phenom Connor Bedard, who has not been cleared for contact as he recovers from jaw surgery he had back on Jan. 8. He is still a few weeks away from reaching his six-to-eight-week recovery timetable.

Meanwhile, center Tyler Johnson has missed a month with a foot injury – but he will be back for the game on Wednesday.

"It'll be great – he can go anywhere in the lineup and help on both special teams if we need, and yeah, he's just got a good worth ethic, and a veteran guy," said Blackhawks Head Coach Luke Richardson. "For him coming back, everybody's going to be kind of a little bit rusty this time of year, just kicking of the rust for the first few games. So I think it's a good time for him."

The 'Hawks play 10 games this month – only one of them away from the United Center.

The first is Wednesday night against the Minnesota Wild.

Marshall Harris
marshallharris.jpg

Marshall Harris is the sports director at CBS2 Chicago.

First published on February 5, 2024 / 7:32 PM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.