Blackhawks' Alex Stalock to return from injury; all are impressed with how Arvid Soderblom has heldl down net

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Blackhawks have lost nine of their last 10 games – but they are about to get a boost in the form of key playmakers coming back from illness and injury.

Jonathan Toews was back in the mix for practice at Fifth Third Arena Thursday after missing Tuesday's game with a non-COVID illness.

Sam Lafferty, Jarred Tinordi, and Alex Stalock are all back from injury.

Stalock has been out since Nov. 1, recovering from a concussion. The team is impressed with how Arvid Soderblom has performed in net with Stalock out.

"Every game, he gives a chance to win, and that's all you can ask for, right? Mature he's very mature beyond what his age might say on paper. It's good to see," Stalock said of Soderblom. "It's a strong play, and I think the guys get confident knowing that he's going to make that save – that initial save – and it's been great."

"He's handled it really well. He seems very calm and in control, obviously, in the crease. But I think in between his ears, like, he's a real confident, solid goaltender that is, you know, mature," said Blackhawks Head Coach Like Richardson. "There's a lot of things that young goalies at his age aren't as up to date with that he is."

The Blackhawks take on the Winnipeg Jets Friday night.