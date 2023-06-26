Blackhawks acquire forwards Taylor Hall, Nick Foligno from Boston in trade

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Blackhawks announced Monday that they have acquired forwards Taylor Hall and Nick Foligno from the Boston Bruins.

In exchange, the Blackhawks have traded defensemen Ian Mitchell and Alec Regula to Boston.

"We are thrilled to be adding players of Nick's and Taylor's caliber to our organization," Blackhawks General Manager Kyle Davidson said in a news release. "The two bring a wealth of experience and leadership that will strengthen not only our forward group, but aid in the development of our entire roster."

In 2018 while playing for the New Jersey Devils, Hall won the Hart Trophy as NHL MVP – with a career-high 93 points in 76 games. He was named to the NHL's First All-Star Team that season.

Hall also skated for Team Canada three times in the IIHF World Championships in 2013, 2015, and 2019.

In the 2022-2023 season, Hall, 31, registered 36 points and a +11 rating in 61 regular-season games with Boston.

Hall finished the game tied for seventh on the team in goals with 16, and 10th in points with his 36, the Blackhawks noted. He also posted eight points in seven games during the 2023 Stanley Cup playoffs.

The 6-foot-1, 210-pound Hall is a native of Calgary, Alberta, Canada. He first played with the Edmonton Oilers (2010-16), followed by the Devis (2016-19), the Arizona Coyotes (2019-20), the Buffalo Sabres (2020-2021), and the Bruins (2021-23).

Foligno, 35, recorded 26 points in 60 contests with the Bruins last season, and registered three points in six post-season games. He and his father, Mike Foligno, join Blackhawks legend Bobby Hull and his son Brett as the only father-son duos who have each played 1,000 regular-season NHL games, the Blackhawks said.

The 6-foot, 210-pounds forward is a native of Buffalo, New York. He played 16 seasons with the Ottawa Senators (2007-12), Columbus Blue Jackets (2012-21), Toronto Maple Leafs (2021), and Bruins (2021-23).