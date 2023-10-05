Blackbaud to pay Illinois $2.3 million over ransomware data breach at hospitals, schools

Blackbaud to pay Illinois $2.3 million over ransomware data breach at hospitals

CHICAGO (CBS) – A multi-million dollar settlement has been reached after a massive 2020 ransomware data breach.

The software company Blackbaud will pay out $49.5 million in the multi-state settlement, including $2.3 million to Illinois.

Blackbaud provides software to a wide range of organizations, including charities, grade schools, and health care systems like Northshore University Health System.

At one point, cybercriminals had possible access to the personal information of nearly 350,000 people.