Watch CBS News
Local News

Blackbaud to pay Illinois $2.3 million over ransomware data breach at hospitals, schools

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Blackbaud to pay Illinois $2.3 million over ransomware data breach at hospitals
Blackbaud to pay Illinois $2.3 million over ransomware data breach at hospitals 00:34

CHICAGO (CBS) – A multi-million dollar settlement has been reached after a massive 2020 ransomware data breach.

The software company Blackbaud will pay out $49.5 million in the multi-state settlement, including $2.3 million to Illinois.

Blackbaud provides software to a wide range of organizations, including charities, grade schools, and health care systems like Northshore University Health System.

At one point, cybercriminals had possible access to the personal information of nearly 350,000 people.

CBS Chicago Team
cbs-2-logo-a.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on October 5, 2023 / 6:23 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.