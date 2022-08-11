Watch CBS News
Black Women's Expo hosting Alzheimer's screenings as part of clinical research project

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Black Americans are twice as likely than older white Americans to have Alzheimer's disease, so it is critical to include everyone in clinical research.

Starting tomorrow, at the Black Women's Expo in Chicago, anyone 65 years or older will have the chance to undergo a free blood screening to see if they're at risk for Alzheimer's.

Mobile research units will be at the McCormick Place event until Sunday, looking for people to participate in clinical trials.

The expo is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday.

