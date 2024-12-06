Black Voices in Cabaret holding Chicago concert celebrating Black singers, musicians

CHICAGO (CBS) — A concert in Chicago this weekend aims to challenge views on what it means to be a cabaret performer. "Black Voices in Cabaret" will hold a concert on Saturday, Dec. 7, titled "Reimagining Cabaret—Jazz, Rhythm and Blues."

Black Voices in Cabaret is an initiative of the nonprofit Working In Concert, which promotes the art of cabaret and classical vocal arts.

The goal of the Black Voices in Cabaret project is to highlight Black entertainers, celebrate a wide range of musical genres, and bring Cabaret to a diverse audience.

"What I've come to learn is that Cabaret, depending on where it is and who is providing it, is very much a cultural thing," said Lynn Colbert-Jones, Managing Director of Black Voices in Cabaret, "There's a cabaret community here in Chicago, and the feedback that I've gotten since I started working with Black Voices in Cabaret is that the diversity is not very strong in that community."

Saturday's concert is at the Epiphany Center for the Arts at 7:30 p.m. Colbert-Jones says 12 singers are participating. Tickets are available online. The organization's previous concert held in September has been nominated for a 2024 Chicago Broadway World Award. The public decides the winners, and you can vote online until Dec. 31.