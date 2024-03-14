Chicago Northwest Side business held showcase highlighting artwork created by women

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The city's artisan pop-up markets are beginning to make a return, just in time for spring.

A pop-up was held Wednesday at a West Town candle shop turned art gallery - Black Luxe Candles. They hosted an artists showcase in celebration of Women's History Month that was open to the community.

Black Luxe Candles, located at 1252 N. Milwaukee Ave., always has art on the walls - something nice to look at while students immerse themselves in their candle-making classes.

But those pieces weren't just for looking - they were up for sale.

"Our artists showcase for this particular season it's going to be focused on female artists for Women's History Month. They're going to get the chance to tell about their artistic journey through the world of art from the eyes of women," said Julius Dease.

Dease, along with Brittany Taylor, is the husband-wife-duo behind Back Luxe Candles, and this is just the second time they've hosted an artists' showcase.

"I mean, our very first one was just supposed to have been a one-off thing. Got a little art in the space, and people were like, I'll come to the next one. I'm like, the next one? Oh, I guess I'm doing another one," Dease said, laughing.

To get ready for the showcase, their candle shop was transformed one painting at a time, with new art replacing old pieces and getting ready for a few dozen sets of fresh eyes.

"What we do when it comes to the artwork in the space is we put it together in a way that tells a story of some sort," Dease said.

This time around, that story centers on the voices, perspectives, and works of female artists - from artists whose careers have spanned decades to those still in elementary school.

"Her dad came and dropped off the artwork yesterday. He was so nervous," Taylor said.

"He said his 11-year-old daughter wants to come and be a part of something like this. So, I said, you're more than welcome to I mean, we got to start somewhere, right?" Dease said.

Alana Thompson is one of several artists whose "somewhere" to start was right at Black Luxe Candles.

She's moderated the panel of female artists who spoke at the event, and more than a few of her own pieces were making their way onto the wall for the showcase.

"Like it's good to really focus on the women because based off where I grew up from, a lot of the artists are mostly and majority male figures and I don't feel like a lot of women get enough," Thompson said.

But at Black Luxe Candles, women take the lead as the team makes haste to cover every flat surface with their work.

"It feels good to know that we give people a platform so that they can display their talents for the world to see," Dease said. "We have art all the way into our selfie center, all the way to the back section."

Black Luxe Candles plans to host another artists' showcase in June, with plans of adding a performing arts element to the visual and platforming more local artists within their community.



