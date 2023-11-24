Black Friday shoppers get out early, flood Chicago area malls

Black Friday shoppers turn out in force in Chicago area

ROSEMONT, Ill. (CBS) -- Now that the Thanksgiving feast is over, many are gearing up for a weekend full of Black Friday shopping.

The shopping on Friday brought a crowd to malls across the area. CBS 2's Marissa Perlman went to the Fashion Outlets of Chicago in Rosemont – where families were eager to steal a deal.

Shoppers woke up early to snag their first chance at a sale. Once the doors opened at 6 a.m., eager customers flooded the mall - and the sea of shoppers fought their way through the crowds.

"It's been a busy day," said Fashion Outlets of Chicago senior marketing manager Katie Walsh.

Walsh said retailers started their sales a little earlier this year – but many have Black Friday promotions you can only get in person.

"You can't really find a lot of our brands online, so if you want to see the product; you want to see the deals, you have to physically come here and take advantage of it," said Walsh.

The Black Friday experience has become a tradition for Eric Ramirez and his family.

"We always try to do something every year," Ramirez said. "I've got my daughter Ava, my wife Yuri, and then our family members are also with us – cousins and aunts and whatnot."

"It's a little handful," said Ramirez's wife, Yuri Mora. "But we're here, fighting the crowds."

They said the crowds are bigger this year than in the past – but worth it, to get their Christmas shopping for family done in one day.

Others say their efforts are all for themselves.

"More for me," said Camille York. "Christmas gifts for myself."

"I'm just excited to spend my money on clothes," said her friend, Yareli Gonzalez. "Finals are coming up. I need something to distract myself."

On winter break from school, these friends said they're over online shopping.

"I think it's more like just seeing in person," said York. "Online is not the same."

And the experience means the holiday season, and the magic that comes with it, is officially in full swing.

There were significant traffic delays to be aware of late Friday in Rosemont- especially at peak shopping times.

The Fashion Outlets were set to be open until 9 p.m. for Black Friday shopping, and will have extended hours for the rest of the holiday season.