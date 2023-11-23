Despite online shopping changing Black Friday, Chicago shoppers still go for the deals

Despite online shopping changing Black Friday, Chicago shoppers still go for the deals

Despite online shopping changing Black Friday, Chicago shoppers still go for the deals

CHICAGO (CBS) – Black Friday used to be the kickoff to the holiday shopping season, but with the boom of online shopping, stores are starting the deals earlier and earlier to stay competitive.

CBS 2's Marybel Gonzalez took a look at the changing trends.

"Really, the deals are everywhere," said Bridget Carey, senior editor at CNET. "They're online and you can do it all before you eat the Thanksgiving dinner this time."

While Black Friday shopping used to look like big crowds at shopping malls everywhere, now more and more people are shopping from the convenience of their keyboard and doing it early.

"Online shopping is way better than actually going in the store," said Jocelyn Ramirez. "I feel like it's more convenient than anything, and also, you avoid the lines."

Money experts say buyers can save money online, but it depends on the day.

"So the best day to buy television, if you're looking to upgrade is gonna be Black Friday," said Eric Matisoff of Adobe Analytics. "Black Friday is your day for televisions."

On Saturday, buyers will likely see more online deals on computers, and on Sunday, electronics and furniture.

But they should also watch out for scams.

The Illinois Attorney General's Office warned consumers to be careful with buy now, pay later plans. They can carry hidden fees and charges.

While those online deals may be hot, there are still many who prefer to brave the cold and hit the streets to snag the discounts.

"I like to go to the shop and feel the fabrics, see if it's my size," said shopper Rebecca Vermeij.

Daniela Dekker, another shopper, added, "I really like going in to shop but I don't think people don't want to cue up or be in the rampage where people are running to the stores or standing in line."

Along the Magnificent Mile and State Street, retailers were ready to receive the crowds.

"We've been down here before and there's always good deals on Black Friday," said customer Michele Caskey.

That's because for many, it may be about the discounts, but it's also all about the tradition.

Gonzalez: "You don't mind the crowds?"

Josephine Nakhla: "I don't mind the crowds. It's all part of the season."