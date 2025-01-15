Another bitterly cold day in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — After another bitterly cold morning with lows in the single digits, a warming trend takes off.

More sunshine on Wednesday with highs going up into the 20s.

There's a quick shot for flurries and light snow late Wednesday night into early Wednesday, with only minor accumulations expected. The snow will fall between 10 p.m. Wednesday and 3 a.m., so no impacts are expected on the morning commute.

Temperatures will gradually rise above freezing Thursday afternoon and eventually reach the 40s by Friday.

The thaw-out is short-lived as temperatures crash for the weekend.

A Weather Alert will be in place Sunday through Tuesday as temperatures plunge and turn dangerous. Overnight lows will drop below zero and wind chills could get as low as -25 degrees during the nighttime hours.