Another bitterly cold day in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — After another bitterly cold morning with lows in the single digits, a warming trend takes off. 

More sunshine on Wednesday with highs going up into the 20s. 

There's a quick shot for flurries and light snow late Wednesday night into early Wednesday, with only minor accumulations expected. The snow will fall between 10 p.m. Wednesday and 3 a.m., so no impacts are expected on the morning commute. 

Temperatures will gradually rise above freezing Thursday afternoon and eventually reach the 40s by Friday. 

The thaw-out is short-lived as temperatures crash for the weekend. 

A Weather Alert will be in place Sunday through Tuesday as temperatures plunge and turn dangerous. Overnight lows will drop below zero and wind chills could get as low as -25 degrees during the nighttime hours.   

Laura Bannon
