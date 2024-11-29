Watch CBS News
Weather

Bitterly cold arrives Friday in Chicago. Here's what to expect

By Laura Bannon

/ CBS Chicago

Flurries to start, then feels like temps in teens
Flurries to start, then feels like temps in teens 01:56

CHICAGO (CBS) — The coldest air of the season is here. This cold, January-like chill is expected to last through next week. 

next-10-bar.png
CBS News Chicago

Early morning clouds and flurries depart to give way to some afternoon sunshine. Gusty West breezes top 35, giving way to wind chill values in the teens during the daytime. 

today-bar.png
CBS News Chicago

Breezy winds continue tonight, with wind chill values approaching 0 by Saturday morning. Temperatures stay below freezing for highs for at least five days. Chicago won't get above freezing until next Wednesday and Thursday. 

sat-feels-like.png
CBS News Chicago

What to expect for Friday 

Flurries early, becoming partly sunny. Feels like temps in the teens. High of 25. 

Cold, breezy for tonight 

Still breezy, with feels like temps near 0. Low of 15.    

Sunshine for Saturday

Cold, sunny, and blustery high of 26.    

7-day-nov-29.png
CBS News Chicago
Laura Bannon
laurabannon.jpg

Laura Bannon is the weekday morning meteorologist at CBS2. A native of Chicagoland, Laura grew up in Naperville. She is an Emmy-nominated meteorologist and holds her NWA Seal of Approval.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.