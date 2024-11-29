Bitterly cold arrives Friday in Chicago. Here's what to expect

Flurries to start, then feels like temps in teens

CHICAGO (CBS) — The coldest air of the season is here. This cold, January-like chill is expected to last through next week.

Early morning clouds and flurries depart to give way to some afternoon sunshine. Gusty West breezes top 35, giving way to wind chill values in the teens during the daytime.

Breezy winds continue tonight, with wind chill values approaching 0 by Saturday morning. Temperatures stay below freezing for highs for at least five days. Chicago won't get above freezing until next Wednesday and Thursday.

What to expect for Friday

Flurries early, becoming partly sunny. Feels like temps in the teens. High of 25.

Cold, breezy for tonight

Still breezy, with feels like temps near 0. Low of 15.

Sunshine for Saturday

Cold, sunny, and blustery high of 26.

