Bitter cold featuring wind chills below zero for Chicago area this weekend

By Mary Kay Kleist

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chilly wind and sunny skies today. The core of the coldest air arrives overnight. 

Wind chills below zero for the suburbs Saturday morning. We're watching the storm track for Sunday. Models are currently keeping the center of the storm far south of us, meaning heavy snow is expected for central and southern Illinois and Indiana.

If the center jogs a little more north, we will end up with snow accumulation. We will continue to monitor the track as the storm takes shape along the West Coast. Also, we will see if a severe storm complex forms near Texas and Arkansas. It's possible that those storms could steal moisture from the entire system. There's nothing organized to track just yet, but we will have a better idea tonight and tomorrow.

Forecast at a glance

TONIGHT: Bitter cold with a low 11. Wind chills below zero.

SATURDAY: Chilly sunshine. A high of 22.

SUNDAY: Snow chance south. A high of 24.

Mary Kay Kleist
Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist can be seen on CBS News Chicago and weeknights on CBS2 News at 5 p.m.

