Bissell Pet Foundations' 'Empty the shelters' event underway through mid-May

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Bissell Pet Foundation wants to help you find your new furry best friend!

They're running a national 'Empty the Shelters' event from now through May 15.

Bissell and Dogtopia are working with hundreds of animal shelters across the country to lower adoption fees to $50 or less for cats and dogs.

Six shelters in the Chicago area are partnering for the event.

You can find the closest shelter near you by visiting the Bissell Pet Foundation's website.