Watch CBS News
Local News

Bissell Pet Foundations' 'Empty the shelters' event underway through mid-May

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

'Empty the Shelters' event happening through mid-May
'Empty the Shelters' event happening through mid-May 00:29

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Bissell Pet Foundation wants to help you find your new furry best friend!

They're running a national 'Empty the Shelters' event from now through May 15.

Bissell and Dogtopia are working with hundreds of animal shelters across the country to lower adoption fees to $50 or less for cats and dogs.

Six shelters in the Chicago area are partnering for the event.

You can find the closest shelter near you by visiting the Bissell Pet Foundation's website.

First published on May 7, 2023 / 7:34 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.