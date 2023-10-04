1 person seriously injured in shooting on Chicago freeway

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A person was shot on the outbound Bishop Ford Freeway Tuesday night.

Illinois State Police confirmed the shooting took place at 10 p.m. at 137th Street.

The Chicago Fire Department confirmed they took one victim to Advocate Trinity Medical Center with serious injuries.

ISP shut down the southbound lanes to search the scene for evidence. The Bishop Ford has reopened.