Families can get birth certificates at 3 Cook County Clerk Office locations Saturday

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- There are only a couple weeks left of summer vacation for Chicago Public School students.

The Cook County Clerk's Offices in downtown Chicago, Markham, and Maywood will be open so families can get birth certificates to finish their child's school registration.

The offices opened at 9 a.m. and will stay open until 2 p.m.       

There is a $15 fee for the document.

