Billy Donovan's son is pleased to have impact as head coach of Windy City Bulls developmental team

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Windy City Bulls are off to 4-8 start this season—as the players on the Chicago Bulls' developmental G-League team work toward what they hope will be a shot at the NBA.

As it is, they already find themselves playing for Bulls Head Coach Billy Donovan's son.

This season's Windy City Bulls have a healthy mix of hometown players, new faces, and familiar ones.

Ryan Arcidiacono is back after most recently playing with the New York Knicks. He signed a two-way contract with the Bulls in 2017, and is excited about a second stint in the Second City.

"A lot of energy. Our two-way players are great. They're really leading us in the right direction," Arcidiacono said. "A lot of fun when we share the basketball play the right way, and hopefully get some wins."

Marcus Domask is a new face who didn't have to travel far once his college career ended. The former Illini entered the G-League fresh off an appearance in the Elite 8—which he said helped make the transition to the next level smooth.

"I think it made me stretch as a player, and it kind of expanded my game and made me play a different role—which I think will help me here flow into a new team as well," Domask said.

It's a fresh start for Domask—and a team being led by new head coach Billy Donovan III, the son of the Bulls' head coach. Donovan III was promoted after being an assistant with the team last season, and looks forward to continuing to have a hand in developing players.

"The overall impacting others—that's probably the most important thing for me is like I just want these guys playing for each other, playing the right way, and playing with good intentions, and keep their teammates in mind," said Donovan III. "Obviously, getting that nod from the organization—and you know, Artūras [Karnišovas], Marc Eversley, and Mr. Reinsdorf—it means a lot, So I'm really excited for this challenge."

This is not the first time Donovan III has worked under the same umbrella as his father. He played for his dad at Florida, and said he will be making phone calls to his dad about leading a team in the same organization.

"Definitely, I think it's about more managing people—managing staff, managing players—which he's elite at; he's been doing it for so many years," Donovan III said of his father. "But he's given me a lot of confidence. Being in the video room with him and being around him every day for the last three years, he's definitely helped me a lot—just getting the chance to shadow him and watch him."

Learning how to be a head coach isn't the only thing Donovan III has picked up from his dad along the way. The two also share a few of the same mannerisms.

"Them chewing the gum. They just got that look—everyone knows what I'm talking about—with coach Donovan up with the big team, and then his son is the exact same," said Arcidiacono, "a lot of great energy, great pace, and having fun, and connecting with the players as well."

"He jokes around with us—good dude. You know, he like, talks to us off the court, and then when we're on the court, he gets locked in and focused," said Domask, "so I think he has a good balance with us right now."

But ultimately, Donovan III wants the characteristics of his first G-League team to be one that works hard, is mentally tough, and competitive.

"It's a great responsibility. I'm not going to take it lightly," said Donovan III. "We'll do our best to replicate the Bulls, and build a culture and a team people can be proud of."

Donovan III, 32, followed in his dad's footsteps as a head coach first at the high school level in Florida.