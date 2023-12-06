Billboards in Kansas City seek information on fugitives with ties to Chicago

Suspects with ties to Chicago wanted in fentanyl ring

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The FBI has put up billboards to catch three fugitives with strong ties to the Chicago area.

Zamewick D. "Buck" Mcray, Devion M. "Rooster" Miles, and Jermon D. "Crowe" McCray are all charged in a $7.9 million conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and methamphetamine.

They are among 15 people who have been indicted in the case out of U.S. District Court in the Western District of Missouri. All three were last seen in Kansas City, where but have strong ties to the Chicago area.

Zamewick McCray is 31, Miles 28, and Jermon McCray 29. They are all about 5 feet 7 inches tall and 130 pounds.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts should call the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers at (816) 474-TIPS, or report a tip online at https://tips.fbi.gov.