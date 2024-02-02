Bill Murray celebrates "Harold Ramis Day" on Groundhog Day

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Woodstock Willie said we should expect an early spring.

Saturday will be February 3rd and that wasn't the case in a 1993 film called "Groundhog Day."

Members of that iconic cast reunited for the first time, marking 31 years since the film was released.

But Friday was about honoring Harold Ramis and commemorating 10 years since his death.

The city of Chicago officially declared Friday as "Harold Ramis Day."

The Chicago native was the co-writer, actor, and director extraordinaire of the 1993 film "Groundhog Day."

Ramis played the neurologist.

Many gathered at Harry Caray's at Navy Pier to honor a man known as warm, welcoming, calm, funny, and creative.

As the cast made their way to the stage, all were serenaded, taken back to 1993 by "I've Got You Babe" commemorating the life of Harold Ramis.

Bill Murray reflected on the day and Ramis smiled down on the festivities.

"I think it's great that we're here and, I don't want to be too Irish, but it's very nice of Harold to make it a very nice, mild day for today. He's up there stirring the clouds around, making that low pressure move out to Indiana and just drenching, ruining those people's lives over there in Indiana," Murray said.

The ceremony included re-enactments of Buster knocking at the tree stump with his cane, where Chicago Harry had to step in for the groundhog.

His wife Erica was also in attendance, beaming with pride as many spoke wonders about her husband. She even read a letter from former President Barack Obama encouraging people to enjoy this day as Harold would.