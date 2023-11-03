Actor Bill Murray in talks to become owner of Chicago area minor league baseball team

CHICAGO (CBS) – He's an actor, comedian, and possibly the proud owner of a minor league baseball team.

Our news partners at WBBM Radio reported the Joliet Slammers are in discussions with Bill Murray over a possible deal to sell the team.

The deal, which also includes Chicago businessman Mike Veeck, had still not been finalized as of Friday afternoon.

The Joliet City Council is scheduled to discuss the sale at a meeting on Monday. Murray already owns a stake in several other minor league teams.