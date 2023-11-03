Watch CBS News
Local News

Actor Bill Murray in talks to become owner of Chicago area minor league baseball team

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Actor Bill Murray in talks to become owner of Chicago area minor league baseball team
Actor Bill Murray in talks to become owner of Chicago area minor league baseball team 00:27

CHICAGO (CBS) – He's an actor, comedian, and possibly the proud owner of a minor league baseball team.

Our news partners at WBBM Radio reported the Joliet Slammers are in discussions with Bill Murray over a possible deal to sell the team.

The deal, which also includes Chicago businessman Mike Veeck, had still not been finalized as of Friday afternoon.

The Joliet City Council is scheduled to discuss the sale at a meeting on Monday. Murray already owns a stake in several other minor league teams.

CBS Chicago Team
cbs-2-logo-a.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on November 3, 2023 / 6:32 PM CDT

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.