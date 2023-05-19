Watch CBS News
Grab your bicycle or unicycle – it's 'Bike to Work Day'

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- With all that traffic congestion mind, it's time to start pushing the pedals. 

It's Bike To Work Day - part of national bike month.

Today is dedicated to leaving the car in the garage to help the environment and your health.

Internet research company - Strava - says half of all car trips are less than three miles which can be done in about 20 minutes.

First published on May 19, 2023 / 9:57 AM

