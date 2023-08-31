Watch CBS News
Metra adding extra service for 'Bike the Drive' event on DuSable Lake Shore Drive Sunday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- All 30 miles of DuSable Lake Shore Drive will be shut down as cyclists will take over for the annual "Bike the Drive" event on Sunday.

Now, Metra is helping to make it easier to get downtown for the event.

There will be one extra inbound and outbound train on both the BNSF and UP Northwest lines.

Those trains will be equipped with a bike car with 15 bike racks.

Bike the drive starts at 6:30 a.m. on Sunday and goes until 10:30 a.m.

