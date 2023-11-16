Watch CBS News
House destroyed in fire in Chicago's far west suburbs

By Todd Feurer

House destroyed by massive fire in Big Rock
House destroyed by massive fire in Big Rock 00:25

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A house was destroyed by a fire overnight in far western suburban Big Rock, about 12 miles west of Aurora.

The fire started around 4:30 a.m. at a home on Scott Road.

The house was fully engulfed by the time firefighters arrived. At one point, the fire caused a power-line to shoot sparks onto the ground.

It was not clear if anyone was hurt, or what caused the fire.

November 16, 2023

