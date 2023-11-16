House destroyed in fire in Chicago's far west suburbs
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A house was destroyed by a fire overnight in far western suburban Big Rock, about 12 miles west of Aurora.
The fire started around 4:30 a.m. at a home on Scott Road.
The house was fully engulfed by the time firefighters arrived. At one point, the fire caused a power-line to shoot sparks onto the ground.
It was not clear if anyone was hurt, or what caused the fire.
