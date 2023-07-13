Big Freedia, The Femmergy to take the stage at Millennium Park

CHICAGO (CBS) – A big celebration of music and inclusion is set to take place Thursday in Chicago's most prominent venue.

Big Freedia will take the stage at the Pritzker Pavilion.

The rapper has been a pioneer of high-energy, New Orleans-style bounce music. Joining her on stage will be the hip hop group The Femmergy.

The city is branding the event as a celebration of femmes and gender-expansive artists.

The show runs from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.