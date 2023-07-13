Watch CBS News
Big Freedia, The Femmergy to take the stage at Millennium Park

By CBS Chicago Team

CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – A big celebration of music and inclusion is set to take place Thursday in Chicago's most prominent venue.

Big Freedia will take the stage at the Pritzker Pavilion.

The rapper has been a pioneer of high-energy, New Orleans-style bounce music. Joining her on stage will be the hip hop group The Femmergy.

The city is branding the event as a celebration of femmes and gender-expansive artists.

The show runs from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

CBS Chicago Team
The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

July 13, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

