Sen. Durbin awards Chicago's Big Brothers Big Sisters $500K in federal funds

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Big Brothers Big Sisters in Chicago is getting a half-a-million dollar funding boost.

Illinois U.S. Senator Dick Durbin announced on Friday the $500,000 in new federal funding. The group said it'll use the funds to expand its youth mentoring programs in the West and far South Side of the city and the south suburbs.

Big Brothers Big Sisters said it'll will help more kids have a positive, caring mentor.

.@BBBSChi does life-changing work for underserved youth across Chicago by providing them with positive and nurturing relationships.



I'm grateful to have helped secure $500,000 for them to expand their mentoring programs and look forward to watching their continued success. pic.twitter.com/D8Q39j6Bu4 — Senator Dick Durbin (@SenatorDurbin) April 21, 2023