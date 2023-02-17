Biden administration holding economic summit in Chicago Friday
CHICAGO (CBS) – The Biden administration will be holding an economic summit in Chicago today.
The goal is to help the Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander business community.
The event is also to connect community members directly with federal leaders and resources.
U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth and Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi will be among those attending along with the president's senior Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander liaison.
