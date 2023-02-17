Watch CBS News
Biden administration holding economic summit in Chicago Friday

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – The Biden administration will be holding an economic summit in Chicago today.

The goal is to help the Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander business community.

The event is also to connect community members directly with federal leaders and resources.

U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth and Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi will be among those attending along with the president's senior Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander liaison.

First published on February 17, 2023 / 7:35 AM

