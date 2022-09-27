Watch CBS News
Bicyclist wounded in Avalon Park shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was shot while riding his bike late Monday night in Avalon Park.

Police said a man was riding his bike near 80th and Woodlawn street around 11:15 p.m. when someone shot him in the leg.

The victim was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

No one was in custody Tuesday morning.

Area Two detectives were investigating.

